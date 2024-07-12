"We're Gonna Win the Cup Oi, Oi, Oi!" local band have high hopes for Sunday
Four-piece Stafford band Naked Sunday, penned the track We're Gonna Win the Cup for the World Cup in 2022, which notched up so many streams it beat Queen by getting to number one on the Amazon charts.
The song is having a resurgence due to England reaching the final in the Euros, with people singing and streaming the song; it was even played at Ye Olde Rose & Crown in Stafford after last Saturday's win, with people singing along.
Naked Sunday love to create a good community atmosphere and get people involved, having previously done a flash mob with the song, and the community sharing the song with friends and footy fans.
The band says: "It's amazing to see England in the finals and we hope to win - we have faith in the team which is what inspired the song. It has a catchy chorus - We're Gonna Win the Cup Oi, Oi, Oi!We're Gonna Win the Cup Oi, Oi, Oi! We're Gonna Win the Cup - come on England!
"We know the final is going to be a tough game but there is a lot of positivity, just like the song, it's about everyone coming together and having fun and a few nerves. But this is the year for England - come on lads you can do this!"
All members are from Stafford, with Alex Williams on guitar; who is a massive football fanatic, Liam Collins - drums, Laura Stanyer - bass, and Martin Stanyer - vocals.
By Cortylou Sixx - Contributor