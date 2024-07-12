"We're Gonna Win the Cup Oi, Oi, Oi!" local band have high hopes for Sunday

The song is having a resurgence due to England reaching the final in the Euros, with people singing and streaming the song; it was even played at Ye Olde Rose & Crown in Stafford after last Saturday's win, with people singing along.

Naked Sunday love to create a good community atmosphere and get people involved, having previously done a flash mob with the song, and the community sharing the song with friends and footy fans.

The band says: "It's amazing to see England in the finals and we hope to win - we have faith in the team which is what inspired the song. It has a catchy chorus - We're Gonna Win the Cup Oi, Oi, Oi!We're Gonna Win the Cup Oi, Oi, Oi! We're Gonna Win the Cup - come on England!

"We know the final is going to be a tough game but there is a lot of positivity, just like the song, it's about everyone coming together and having fun and a few nerves. But this is the year for England - come on lads you can do this!"

All members are from Stafford, with Alex Williams on guitar; who is a massive football fanatic, Liam Collins - drums, Laura Stanyer - bass, and Martin Stanyer - vocals.

By Cortylou Sixx - Contributor