Mayor of Walsall wishes England luck ahead of Euros final

England will take on Spain on Sunday at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, said: “I would like to send my congratulations and best wishes to the England men’s team ahead of their U.E.F.A. European Championship final this Sunday.

“I think I speak for everyone when I ask the boys to get the win done and dusted before the need for any last-minute drama or another penalty shootout, it’s not good for the heart!

“We know it will be a tough game, but with the fight and belief the team has shown so far, anything is possible.

“From myself, Walsall Council and the residents of the borough of Walsall, I wish you the very best of luck, go and bring football home. Come on England!”

By Nathan Rowe - Contributor