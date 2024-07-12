Local businesses compete in annual boat race to raise over £250,000 for hospital

The two-day event was sponsored by contractor Building Services Now (BSN) as well as mechanical and electrical engineering contractor Syntegral Ltd and saw the 49 teams battle it out through three heats of 200m races to determine each day’s top four teams. The proud overall winner on the first day, determined by highest fundraising total combined with one of the fastest times of the day, was a team from Pertemps Network Group, while taking the trophy on the second day was Goldman Sachs. The first-place race winner on Friday was Pertemps Network Group, with Experienced Energy Solutions reclaiming the title for the third year on the Saturday.

Mark Brider, CEO at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “Our Dragon Boat Race is the highlight of the business community’s calendar and this year has been no different, with the passion and enthusiasm of the teams helping to make it bigger and better than ever. We’re blown away by the absolutely phenomenal £250,706.26 our brilliant corporate partners and supporters raised for us.

“Every penny will make a big difference to our women, babies, children and families as we aim to make our hospitals the best they can be – providing world-class care and treatment to the thousands of patients we treat every year across Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond.”

It’s the fourth year the annual event has taken place canalside at Mailbox Birmingham. In total an incredible £850,000 has now been raised for the two hospitals.

Stephanie Lacey, Mailbox Estate Director, said: “It is a real privilege to be able to host the Dragon Boat Race at Mailbox, and we are very proud to play a part in raising such a huge amount for an incredibly worthy cause. All of the teams brought such a vibrant energy to Mailbox over the course of the event, and we are delighted that the event was such a success.”

Darren Perry, Director at BSN Group Construction, said: "At BSN, we are committed to giving back to the local community, supporting charitable services that do meaningful work.

“Providing specialist healthcare services to over 50,000 people each year, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital is fundamental to the wellbeing of our local community. It is a privilege to see first-hand the work that the hospital does and we remain proud to support this cause once again for this year’s Dragon Boat event.”

If your business would like to take part in Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospital Charity’s 2025 Dragon Boat Race, please get in touch at bwc.corporatepartnerships@nhs.net to register your interest.

By Anita Gill - Contributor