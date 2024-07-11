New indoor adventure golf attraction opens in Stourbridge

This exciting new family destination opens after a £1 million investment and nearly two years of meticulous planning and construction. This innovative indoor adventure golf experience is the brainchild of local entrepreneurs Lee Skelding and James Cox, who are already known for their successful seasonal Halloween attraction, Stourbridge Scare Maze based in the lower high street.

"We wanted to create a year-round family attraction right here in Stourbridge," explains Lee Skelding, co-owner of the new venue. "As local parents ourselves, we understand the challenge of finding engaging activities for the whole family without having to travel far. Aztec Island Adventure Golf is our answer to that need, offering an immersive experience where parents and children can bond and create lasting memories together."

The unique 18-hole course is cleverly designed as "A Game of Two Terrains," providing an ever-changing challenge for golfers of all ages. The first nine holes transport players into a lush, overgrown Aztec jungle, complete with vine-covered ruins and intricate stone carvings that bring ancient civilizations to life. Just as players think they've mastered the jungle, they emerge onto a forgotten island beachside for the final nine holes, where a smoother resin-bound surface presents an entirely new set of challenges.

James Cox elaborates on their vision: "We wanted to offer something truly distinctive. By dividing the course into two contrasting environments, we've created a dynamic experience that keeps players engaged throughout their adventure. The transition from the traditional artificial grass of the jungle to the sleek, fast-paced beach terrain adds an unexpected twist to the game."

But the adventure doesn't end with golf. Aztec Island also features "The Ruins Bar," a fully licensed bar themed as a tropical tiki oasis overlooking the course. Here, adults can unwind with refreshing cocktails and ice-cold beers, while younger adventurers enjoy colourful slushies, milkshakes, and soft drinks.

For those working up an appetite, "Aztec Eats" offers a vibrant dining experience inspired by the rich heritage of the lost Aztec civilization. The menu boasts a delicious array of themed dishes, from hearty Temple Burgers and crispy Tiki Tenders to shareable Aztec snack platters, ensuring every explorer leaves satisfied.

Aztec Isand Beach Terrain. Photo: Aztec Island

The early response from visitors has been overwhelmingly positive, with families praising the attention to detail and the unique blend of entertainment and dining options. As Stourbridge's newest attraction, Aztec Island Adventure Golf is set to become a cornerstone of local family entertainment, offering an escape to a world of adventure without leaving town.

Whether you're looking for a fun family outing, a unique date night, or a memorable way to spend time with friends, Aztec Island Adventure Golf invites you to tee off on an unforgettable journey through time and terrain. Come discover the magic of this Aztec-inspired paradise and see why it's quickly becoming Stourbridge's must-visit destination for all ages.

Photo: Aztec Island

Visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-book their Aztec Island Adventure Golf experience. Reservations can be easily made through the attraction's official website, aztecisland.co.uk. Advance booking is recommended to guarantee availability and reduce wait times, allowing guests to begin their journey through the Aztec-inspired landscapes promptly upon arrival.

By Lee Skelding - Contributor