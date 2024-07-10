Stourbridge hospice is given funding boost from housebuilder

The Stourbridge-based hospice, which has provided vital care and support to families and patients since 1991, has sold the majority of the items at its charity shops across the Black Country.

The total funds generated through the sales of large furniture, table sets, lamps, vases, collectibles, decorative pieces and other items has boosted Mary Stevens Hospice as they continue to provide care to patients with life limiting illnesses and their families.

Claire Towns, CEO at Mary Stevens Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful for Taylor Wimpey’s generous donation. Our charity shops across Stourbridge, Dudley and Brierley Hill have all hugely benefited from the boost to their stocks, and the funds raised will allow us to continue the vital assistance we give to the terminally ill and their families.

“A significant amount of money like £30,000 has a hugely positive impact on so many areas of our work. It pays for things like meals for patients, specialist medications and medical support for the individuals in our care and much more. As a charity, it can be a struggle at times trying to secure the funds we need to continue making a difference, but gestures such as this help us massively. On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I’d like to thank them for this phenomenal show of support.”

Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We’re proud to have supported Mary Stevens Hospice, which has been a pillar of the local community for over 30 years. It’s amazing to hear our donated goods have been flying out the charity shops doors and we hope the important funds raised will go a long way in helping the hospice continue its incredible work.”

Mary Stevens Hospice offers patients with incurable or life-limiting illnesses the opportunity to enjoy their lives to the fullest, however long that life may be. For more information, please visit: marystevenshospice.co.uk.

By Jack O'Connor - Contributor