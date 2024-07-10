Stafford charity announce first big event in three years

Participants will take a beautiful 5k walk through stunning grounds, along the banks of the rivers Sow and Trent, and past the majestic ancestral home of the Anson family, Shugborough Hall. The route is fully accessible for all abilities.

There will also be a special display where supporters can make a dedication to their loved ones: at the end of the walk, there will be an opportunity to gather in the gardens for a moment of reflection before lighting tealights as dusk falls.

Katharine House Hospice's Community Fundraiser Andrea Pugh said: “It’s great to be back after such a long break and to bring our community together again for this wonderful event. Every pound raised means we can support more families in need of our expert, compassionate care. We are grateful to Staffordshire insurance brokers Bayliss and Cooke who are kindly sponsoring the event, which means the money raised on the day will go even further for our charity.”

Kate Ashley from Bayliss and Cooke said: “We are delighted to sponsor the Katharine House Hospice memory walk as many of our staff have first-hand experience of the fantastic work they do supporting families both at the hospice and in their own homes.”

Register before 31 July for an early bird discounted rate, full price entry will apply from 1 August, under 12s free. To book visit khhospice.org.uk/walk.

Katharine House Hospice provides free care and support for adults and their families who are coping with incurable illness across Mid-Staffordshire. It relies upon the kindness of the local community to help generate over 75 per cent of the funds needed to run its vital range of services.

By Mary Worsdale - Contributor