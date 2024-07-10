Moving education forward: Primary school added to trust's portfolio

Stuart Ayres, Chief Executive Officer, is particularly pleased to be increasing the presence of FGT in the district of South Staffordshire as it is an area he has worked in for the previous 30 years. He commented “Cheslyn Hay Primary is a school I know really well and we are already proud to count Moat Hall in Great Wyrley and St John’s in Essington as part of our successful group of academies. With this September FGT having well over 70 per cent of Reception aged children in this part of Staffordshire attending our academies parents will recognise the great consistency this offers.

Our strong collaborative approach has created a formidable team that is constantly moving forward at the cutting edge of primary education. Together we work tirelessly so that all our academies are positive places where children are happy and flourish.

Craig Griffiths, Headteacher at Cheslyn Hay said: "We are extremely excited about joining FGT. Cheslyn Hay Primary have had the pleasure of working with the trust over a number of years and we are looking forward to continuing our journey with them and delighted to be part of the significant influence is the surrounding area. I know that FGT share our school’s commitment to achieving educational excellence through a nurturing and supportive environment where all children can achieve."

By Emma Joyce - Contributor