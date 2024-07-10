Internationally acclaimed Lichfield storyteller to feature in Birmingham Fest

Maria has entertained listeners as far away as Morocco, Ireland and Canada as well as closer to home as part of Wolves Lit Fest earlier this year. She brings her show “Seven Years a Wolf – a tale of witchcraft wonder and wits” to the city centre venue. Celebrating the resilience of the human spirit in difficult times, this storytelling explores the love of a father for his son and shows us how life can be not just endured, but enjoyed - even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Maria says: "I am delighted to be sharing this story in Birmingham Fest 24. It’s got the lot – sorcery, wicked wolves, crushing despair, brave deeds, hope and redemption, all finished off with the traditional happily ever after ending. This is storytelling for grown ups and it will leave you feeling uplifted."

Sir Marrock lived seven years as a wolf. Photo: Maria Credali

Audiences have described the show as "spellbinding and inspirational". If you have never heard traditional storytelling, you are in for something really special, and very different from anything you have ever experienced before. "She has a voice like velvet and a twinkle in her eye. Maria’s stories have the power to both move as well as entertain. There is a wicked humour too that sparkles through and you feel better having listened to her tales."

Seven Years a Wolf will be performed at The Crescent Theatre on Friday, 26 July at 7pm. Tickets are available from The Crescent Theatre, see: crescent-theatre.co.uk.

By Maria Credali - Contributor