'Music with messages': New one-day festival in Bewdley this Saturday

Jack, Rod, Simon, John, Simone and Peter have created this new community based and not for profit event on behalf of Bewdley Festival, working with a team of high school students. Set in the fields of the Bewdley School, One Earth Festival will deliver a message of sustainable living with a back-drop of top-quality music on 3 stages from 14 acts, a school showcase and an open mic stage from Ben and Stu Green. The packed programme for the day truly delivers something for all the family.

There is great live music, including Arcadia Roots, Sam Draisey, The Chloe Mogg Band, Alice and the Fairweather Riders, Broken Wires and, with their climate-change single “3 Degrees” getting a lot attention, Rebel and the Banned.

The evening ends in true party-style with the magnificent Mothership after singing along to AbbA Dabba Doo!

Visitors are likely to be inspired by our special guest, the amazing young environmentalist Dr Mya-Rose Craig.

One Earth features a fantastic range of street food featuring sustainable ingredients from top local chefs: Sticky Figs, Martin Lovell, Cleopatra’s Kitchen, The Wedding Pizza Co and JJ’s Pancakes.

The Take A Sip Bar will have a full range of drinks including beers from Bewdley Brewery and Hobsons Brewery.

The Mothership. Photo: One Earth Festival

One Earth and Bewdley Festival are passionate about using the Arts to widen the message of how we can all make a difference in a changing world through a move towards Sustainable Living. And we are delighted that many local organisations and businesses have accepted our invitation to answer your questions and showcase their work, including:

· Learn about Solar Panels from AJF Electrical, who will also be powering the bar using solar energy.

· Wildjac, the Bewdley based distillers explaining how they source and use ingredients from Wyre Forest.

· Wyre Community Land Trust and their work in Ruskinland

· Learn about the exciting Local Heating Project from Bewdley Development Trust

Dr Mya-Rose Craig. Photo: One Earth Festival

In addition to music, there will be interactive workshops and activities for all ages in the mindfulness orchard and the solar powered Lotus Domes. These include:

· A special reading for younger festival goers by author Emily Ann Davison from her book “Every Bunny is a Yoga Bunny” followed by Ear-Making and Yoga!

· African Drumming workshops with Rhythmic Unity

· A Song-Writing workshop with the incredible talent that is Sam Draisey

· The Climate-Change Graffiti Wall

· Sea Shanty workshop with the Severn Bores

· Everyone’s favourite – Big Cat Yoga

· Creating from Wood with the Wyre Forest Community Land Trust

One Earth takes place from 12 noon to 10.30pm. Tickets via bewdleyfestival.org.uk.

Image: One Earth Festival

By Trevor Price - Contributor