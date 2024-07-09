Local cinema rebooted and ready for re-opening

Alongside showing the latest releases, the local cinema will be hosting sing-along screenings, midnight horrors, nostalgia nights, the return of kids’ mystery animation club and live events. The screens can also be hired for birthday parties and other private events. Visitors can also benefit from Lume’s new loyalty card, where the ninth visit is free.

Sachia Mooney, new proprietor, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to be reopening Lume, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back. Kidderminster used to have so many cinemas in years gone by, and why its so important that this local gem remains here for our community and suggestions will always be welcome. My wish is for the cinema to become an inclusive entertainment venue, as well as a hub for local creatives and film makers to gather, share ideas and launch projects.”

After a deep clean and lick of paint, the cinema is set to re-open with a new bar in the downstairs foyer serving a variety of drinks as well as ales from local businesses Bewdley Brewery and Bewdley Spirits. It will also be serving a range of tasty cobs, bar snacks and other treats.

Upstairs, the cinema kiosk will be open selling popcorn, sweets, slushies and ice-creams.

Sachia Mooney, new owner of Lume Cinema on Green Street, Kidderminster

To check out the Lume Cinema’s latest releases, film times and to purchase advance tickets, please go to their brand-new website: lumecinema.co.uk and to keep up to date with latest news, follow the cinema on Facebook and Instagram.

By Coralie Hudson - Contributor