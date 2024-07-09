Cancer patients pampered at annual event

The annual Cancer Wellbeing Fair saw patients treated to massages, haircuts, makeovers, pedicures, Reiki and yoga sessions – all delivered by kind-hearted volunteers.

Held at the West Bromwich Albion Football Club, Jo Harvey, the Trust’s Lead Cancer Nurse, said: “It was an amazing day for our patients who really enjoy all the pampering they receive. We’ve had great feedback from them and of course we couldn’t do it without all the staff and members of the public who volunteer their time on the day.

“I am so proud of them and their efforts which made it a truly remarkable day.”

The event saw more than 100 volunteers made up of staff at the Trust and members of the public, provide their services for free.

Councillor Steve Melia, the Deputy Mayor of Sandwell opened the event which was held on Saturday, July 6.

By Anuji Evans - Contributor