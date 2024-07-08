Probus club ladies enjoy lively meeting with fun music quiz

A long-standing member, Jenny is also involved with a local widows and luncheon club so, this was tried and tested on other groups she runs. Questions included singers, song titles, films and shows – all familiar as she deftly played CDs reminding us of music, as names escaped many of the members. Bonus points were awarded for those who sung along to the music then, those who got up to dance to tunes such as - Is This the Way to Amarillo by Tony Christie.

Members clapped and danced to the music to gain points but each question was interspersed with giggles, as many made wild guesses when names evaded the memory for shows, artists and the years that they were hit songs. The valued prizes were packets of biscuits, causing more fun as the winners were controversially decided on bonus points, as to who had been involved with the sing-a-longs.

This hilarity followed an excellent meal at the Chase Golf and Country Club of Gammon with chunky chips and peas, along with vegetarian and fish options; followed by desert of fresh fruit, brownie and chocolate ice cream or a selection of ice creams.

The Chairman's Raffle and Pauls Cheer, two free raffles, were each won by ‘birthday girls’ so, the afternoon of fun concluded with smiles all round.

Cannock & District Ladies Probus enjoy a good knees-up at music quiz. Photo: Alison Cardy

Next month's meeting will include the Blood Bikers as interesting, funny and entertaining speakers.

Retired or semi-retired, professional or business ladies meet the first Thursday each month at Chase Golf Club, 12 noon, to share a meal, fellowship and speakers with outings and other activities. New members are welcome, annual membership £16 and two course lunch £22. Further information contact Membership Secretary, Barbara on 01889 882166 or Chairman Anne 01922 418037.

By Alison Cardy - Contributor