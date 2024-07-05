Summer of fun on the menu at Tittesworth Water

With the summer holidays nearly here, people will be looking to venture into the great outdoors a bit more and the water company is encouraging everyone to find out more about its’ visitor sites – with lots of free activities aimed at getting families out in nature.

Nestled in Staffordshire, near the border of Derbyshire and Cheshire on the edge of the spectacular Peak District National Park, Tittesworth Water, near Leek, offers a whole host of activities, walks and volunteering opportunities for everyone to take part in.

This summer will be no exception when an array of activities will be going ahead for all the family to enjoy including a free nature trail or discover our marvellous meadows with discovery events throughout the summer holidays and a day of fun with Rural Olympics.

But that’s not all, if you are looking for a leisurely stroll or an early morning jog, there are four marked routes around the reservoir offering the perfect surroundings. Choose from the shorter 1.5-mile route or the longer five-mile full circular route of the reservoir which has stunning views of The Roaches.

It is also a haven for wildlife and is perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching with two bird hides, it is also home to some of the most beautiful wildflower meadows in the area.

Those looking for something a bit more adventurous and wanting to make a splash, Tittesworth Water Sports and Activity Centre offers an activity for everyone, from sailing and kayaking, to raft building and paddle boarding.

Rich Whiting, Tittesworth Water Visitor Site Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Tittesworth Water is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s a family looking for a day out, wildlife enthusiasts or those looking for a bit of exercise and some fresh air.

“There is so much to see and do on the site, we hope the great British weather holds out and we look forward to welcoming lots of you to see what’s on offer over the coming months.”

First constructed in 1858, the water from the reservoir supplies homes and businesses in parts of the Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent and Leek.

The reservoir pumps on average 28 million litres of water a day and has the capacity to provide up to 45 million litres a day. Water flows into Tittesworth from the Upper River Churnet.

Most of the water comes from winter floods and the reservoir acts as a huge storage tank, taking water in and out when needed.

For further information about Tittesworth, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites.

By Ryan Merriman - Contributor