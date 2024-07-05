Penkridge school celebrates learning and achievement together at end of year prom

The event was organised by Miss Sarah-Jane Roberts, Learning Resources Centre Administrator; Mr Matthew Skinner, Head of Pyrenees; Mrs Caroline Dodd, Head of Himalayas; Miss Alex Fitzgerald, Head of Rockies; Miss Lindsey Allen, Learning Mentor; Mrs Debbie Beach, Teacher of Technology, and Mr Daniel Dellicompagni, ICT Technician.

“It was a really amazing evening, I have had so much fun,” said Lilia Dockery, Year 11 student, “It is something that all of us will never forget, it has been a brilliant evening.”

This year students chose to travel in style, there was an eclectic variety of different transportation, they ranged from Porches, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, tractors, limousines and even horses.

Students were greeted with custom made mocktails and were then seated at their tables in the main function room, where all of the students dined together. All of the students were given a QR code to vote for their Prom King and Queen. Once all of the votes had been counted up, the winners were announced by Mr Skinner. This year’s Prom King and Queen were Zachary Hubble and Ellie Wellings. Both were presented with custom made crowns and sashes.

Ellie Iacono making her entrance. Photo: Sarah-Jane Roberts

“It has been a pleasure for us to organise prom for our students and see them enjoying themselves after working so hard this year at school,” said Miss Roberts, “I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this event so special. It was a magical evening. All of our students have all done Wolgarston proud.”

Archie Griffin arriving in style. Photo: Sarah-Jane Roberts

A massive thank you to Party Box based in Bushbury, Wolverhampton for supplying us with customised decorations for the evening as well as The Moathouse for hosting our annual event.

Archie's transport turned heads. Photo Sarah-Jane Roberts

By Sarah-Jane Roberts - Contributor