Exciting initiative launched to build stronger Black Country business community

“Jerroms Business Connect” - connecting senior executives and business leaders from across the region. This network offers a relaxed environment to connect, collaborate and support each other.

Each session will offer the opportunity to network with peers and participate in business discussions focused on gaining valuable business knowledge and insights. A dedicated team of experts will be available to offer personalised guidance and valuable industry perspectives during the event.

Their upcoming event launch coincides with Black Country Day and will be led by Chris Casey, who was appointed Managing Director at the Jerroms Halesowen Office in June 2024.

Chris Casey, Managing Director, Jerroms said: “As trusted accountants and financial services providers in the Black Country, we are dedicated to supporting and advising local businesses. The “Jerroms Business Connect” initiative presents a great opportunity to bring together senior business executives from the local community who are keen to enhance their businesses, share experiences, and learn from each other's challenges and opportunities first-hand. By working together, we can achieve more.”

By Sharon Adey - Contributor