Going for gold! Kidderminster care home hosts sports day for local community

On Saturday, 27 July, from 11.30am-3pm, Care UK’s Brook Court, on Oldnall Road, will be bringing Paris to Kidderminster as it opens its doors for local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

The event comes as Brook Court joins The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK host sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, bean bag toss, basketball, volleyball, and three-legged races.

Local councillor, Tracey Fage-Onslow, will be the guest of honour at the Olympic-themed opening ceremony. Visitors can also enjoy a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s talented head chef, while listening to live entertainment from performer Debbie Miles.

Virginia Kennett, Customer Relations Manager at Brook Court, said: “We’re so excited to host our very own sports tournament, which promises to be a memorable day for everyone who comes along.

“Keeping fit is important for all ages, but exercise has many additional benefits for older people, from reducing the risk of falls to increasing wellbeing and confidence. Here at Brook Court, we know just how important physical activity is, so we always encourage residents to stay active – and hosting our very own sports day is the perfect way to do just that.

“We have some very competitive and skilled residents who have been warming up in preparation for some community competition. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day.

To find out more about Brook Court or to book your place on the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Virginia Kennett on 01562 814 715 or email virginia.kennett@careuk.com.

By Ellen Lovatt - Contributor