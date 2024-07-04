Dudley school children take their music show on the road
On Wednesday, 26 June, young budding musicians from Russell's Hall Primary School took their music show on tour, as they excitedly performed to the residents at Broad Meadow Retirement Village in Dudley.
The choir sang on stage, young pianists performed solos, and guitars and ukuleles also featured in the entertaining music show. It was a delight when all of the residents joined in when two Year 4 children performed 'You Are My Sunshine'. It was heart warming to hear children and seniors singing together.
The Year 4, 5 and 6 children wowed the residents so much that they had a collection and donated £45 to the school. Music teacher, Miss Comley, is hoping to put this towards a combo amp which can be used at future music events. Everyone is looking forward to the next musical event.
By E Comley - Contributor