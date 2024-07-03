Defibrillator installed at pub thanks to the efforts of charity volunteers

Val Jones, Chair, and Martin Thornley, Chief Executive of the Stafford and Cannock branch, presented a defibrillator to Eddie Mulgrew, landlord of the Barley Mow Pub in Milford, Stafford.

Funds to purchase this potentially life saving piece of equipment for the local community and visitors to Cannock Chase, were raised by our wonderful team of volunteers who hold regular events such as bucket collections, market stalls, raffles and table top sales.

The defibrillator has been registered on The Circuit with the British Heart Foundation.

If you wish to become part of our fundraising team as a volunteer, please contact the League of Friends’ Charity Office on 01785 413234 (option 2), visit facebook.com/StaffordCannockLOF or instagram.com/staffscannocklof/

By Harold Bould - Contributor