Free Christian festival to deliver gospel-inspired showcase and family fun

The event, organised by the local churches representing the New Testament Church of God (NTCG) Bilston District, will once again deliver a fun, family-oriented event with the aim of sharing God’s love through powerful ministry and creative arts, helping bring a message of hope to the local communities it serves.

Bishop Albert Watson, NTCG Bilston District Pastor and Festival Director, stated: “I am delighted to be returning to Hickman Park for a third year, as we strive to continue our mandate of being a people-centred church, with the best interests of our communities at its heart. The feedback each year has been amazing, but what makes it even more special is knowing individuals have given their lives to the Lord and are worshipping in churches across the West Midlands!

We are here to make a positive difference to people’s lives amidst a backdrop of adversity and challenge and spread the good news through the Gospel. I am confident this year’s event will be the biggest by far, leading to renewed salvation and hope for many.”

This year’s event will be headlined by ‘Isaiah-Raymond & Friends’, a prolific singer/songwriter, MOBO and multi award winning/nominated vocalists. Isaiah-Raymond & Friends will bring a unique blend of energy and passion to the festival, as they connect with attendees on a personal level and share the love of Jesus Christ through engaging worship, testimonies, and Ministry of the Word.

Attendees can also expect an amazing showcase of gospel-inspired creative arts, embracing dancers, spoken word poets and talented vocalists including Vie Watson, a well-known, home-grown gospel artist. Unitee, an Asian Christian Group based in Bilston will also be ministering, again, through song.

Isaiah-Raymond

We are once again partnering with Samuel Henry, Founder of No Limits to Health CIC, who are offering free bike repairs courtesy of the ‘Dr Bike’ team and promoting their community cycling programme.

Adding the usual blend of festival favourites including bouncy castle and games for the children, food hub and stall holders, there will be something to keep the whole family entertained.

The event is free to attend, and we are encouraging everyone to book their tickets through Eventbrite, by searching for ‘Come-Unity in the Park Christian Festival 2024’.

Photo: Angela Stephenson

For further details please contact the NTCG Bilston Church on 01902 498861.

By Julian Moore - Contributor