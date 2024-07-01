Staffs WIs 'Keep Britain Green'

The Ingestre Suite at the Staffordshire County Showground was filled with teams dressed in green and their tables were suitably decorated to reflect the theme.

The winners of the Best Dressed Table certificate were The Ridwares WI who focussed on the litter element of need to keep Britain green.

Questions were on a variety of subjects - there was something for everyone -and the buzz in the room was palpable.

The overall winners of the quiz who will hold the Knighton Challenge Shield for 12 months were Rolleston-on-Dove WI. The second placed team, winning the Val Smith Memorial Trophy, was Sandon WI.

Best Dressed Table Winners - The Ridwares WI

Karen Sulway, Chair of the Education & Public Affairs Committee which organised the event said: "There is always a feel-good factor at the Annual Quiz and this year was no exception. WI members really know how to have a good time and their interpretation of the theme was inspiring".

The Chair of Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes, Helen Mancey, added: "The Quiz is one of the highlights of our calendar and over 60 teams entered this year from across the county. My thanks go to all participants for being part of something amazing and to the volunteers who worked so hard to ensure that the evening was a great success."

By Karen Sulway - Contributor