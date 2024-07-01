Intrepid council staff take on Snowdon climb in name of charity

The team of 11 took on the Pyg Track, which spans 11km, has an ascent of 2,936 feet and takes six hours to complete.

The team are raising funds for the James Brindley Foundation, a registered charity, set up following the murder of James Brindley in 2017. The Foundation works with key agencies focusing on tackling the ‘root causes’ of serious youth violence.

Phil Rutherford, Youth Justice Service Strategic Lead, said, “I've spent a fair amount of time speaking with Mark Brindley to understand his experience of the justice system and try and imagine what it must have been like for him and his family.

“For me, Mark and the James Brindley Foundation serve as a great inspiration and we as a team wanted to play some role in the great work they do.

“We are having a bit of competition as a team to see who can raise the most money, and any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

In December 2024, Mark Brindley and The James Brindley Foundation played an active role when the Knife Angel, a sculpture comprised of 100,000 seized knives, visited Walsall.

The sculpture attracted hordes of visitors during its visit and served as a potent symbol of reflection on the challenges knife crime poses in Walsall and the wider community.

Building on the Knife Angel’s legacy, The Manchester Anti-Violence Monument Bee is currently touring schools across the borough.

More information on the Youth Justice Service team’s climb can be found at jamesbrindleyfoundation.co.uk/snowdon-climb-2024/.

By Nathan Rowe - Contributor