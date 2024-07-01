Golf day raises £2,000 for Hope House children's hospice

The financial planning business, based in Enville, near Stourbridge, organised the networking charity day at Astbury Golf Club, in Cheshire.

Financial planner Henry Gregory presented Hope House children’s hospice with a cheque which will help the charity to continue to provide vital care and support for local children with life-threatening conditions and their families.

Temple Mews chose to support Hope House after the children’s hospice provided support to Henry and his family when they lost their baby daughter Peggy at just 11 weeks old.

Henry’s partner Beth is on her own personal fundraising journey, running Shrewsbury 10k in Peggy’s memory.

Temple Mews Director of Client Advice & Servicing Tony Jackson said that the Golf Day was a great success, and that the business was very proud to support Hope House.

He said: “After the heart-breaking loss suffered by Beth, Henry, and their family earlier this year, we were unanimous in our decision to select Hope House Children’s Hospices as our charity nomination for our 2024 Charity Golf Day.

“The day was incredibly well supported, and our guests were generous in their support for Hope House. With additional matching from Chris Poole, and the Financial Planner team at Temple Mews Financial Planning, we were absolutely delighted to raise a total of £2,000 for such a great charity!”

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “Thank you to Temple Mews and to Henry for raising funds which will help support other local families who are either caring for a child with a life-threatening condition, or whose child has died.”

Find out more about how your business could support Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices with an event or volunteering day at hopehouse.org.uk.

By Eluned Watson - Contributor