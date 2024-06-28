Park makeover in preparation for an Olympic summer

One of the highlights has been the extensive deep clean of the athletics track after significant investment of £7k. With the Summer Olympics due to take place this July and August, the track is available for all budding athletes, new and old who feel inspired by the events in Paris to give it a go!

Earlier in the Spring, the playground had some extensive renovations which were carried out by the hard-working Freedom Leisure staff on site including ensuring the 14 tonnes of bark were distributed safely across the area.

The month of May saw Rowley Park increasing its biodiversity by dedicating a section of the park for ‘No Mow May’ which allows the wild plants to grow and flower, adding colour and attracting pollinating insects and other wildlife to flourish.

Alistair Gould, Area Manager from Freedom Leisure said: “We’re incredibly proud of the recent work our colleagues and contractors have been doing the last few months and we can’t wait to see lots of you over the Summer months getting active and enjoying the great outdoors!”

The park is open 7am-9pm every day and the athletics track is available for public use 11am to 9pm Mon-Thurs, 1pm to 9pm Fridays, 9.30am to 5pm Saturday and 9.30am to 8.30pm on Sunday. For more details please visit our website freedom-leisure.co.uk/centres/rowleypark/athletics/.

By Craig Heard - Contributor