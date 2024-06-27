WI ladies have bostin' time at meeting

Trauma teddies that members have knitted over the past few months have been taken to Woodford House Nursing Home and presented to Karen. On August 8 there will be an afternoon tea at 2pm at Joan Burton's house in Pattingham. Everyone is asked to bring a plate of food.

A table top sale has been arranged for September 28 at Trysull Village Hall, £5 per table. Our Christmas meal will again be at the Red Lion, Bobbington - date to be confirmed.

Our speaker for the evening was John Homer, a volunteer at the Black Country Living Museum. John was born in Quarry Bank and has lived in the Black Country all his life. The Black Country gets its name from the thousands of ironworks, forges and coal mines that covered the area with thick black smoke. The mass manufacturing brought people to the area and villages grew into towns and cities. The Living Museum tells the story of the industrial revolution and the shops, pubs and houses there have been taken down from their original places and reconstructed brick by brick.

John soon had us going down memory lane, reminiscing about old TV programmes and singing songs. The Black Country has a language of its own, eg snap is food, saft is silly, bostin' is excellent. John told Black Country jokes and stories and had us laughing along to various anecdotes. Everyone agreed it had been a most enjoyable and entertaining evening.

John Homer, volunteer at the Black Country Living Museum. Photo: Di Birks

The competition was a limerick beginning "There once was a Black Country bloke... "Babs Sturgeon came third, Mary Westwood was second, and the winner was Di Birks with...

There once was a Black Country bloke,

Who sounded quite strange when he spoke.

Though he looked like a toff,

Yow didn't arf loff,

When he told yow a right bostin' joke!

Next month's speaker is Andrew French with "The man who never was" and the competition is a vase of garden flowers.

We meet at the Village Hall, Trysull on Thursday, 11 July at 7.30 pm so do come along and join us, you will be sure of a warm welcome.

By Di Birks - Contributor