School hall 'packed' to see children entertain with live music show

The children have been working hard to prepare acoustic guitar music, keyboard and piano solos, and the choir have been singing their hearts out in preparation for the music spectacular. There was also music on ukuleles, drum kit and recorders.

Everyone involved was very excited and couldn't wait to show off all of their hard work and talent. The hall was filled with 150 spectators as they were wowed by 50 children singing and playing music to them, for almost an hour.

The children will shortly be 'on tour' and will perform it all again to the residents of Broad Meadow Retirement Village.

By E Comley - Contributor