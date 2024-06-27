Cannock care home residents celebrate Pride with local drag artist

Donned in every colour of the rainbow and flying the Pride flag, residents and staff joined in song and dance to Wurfit’s tunes from the 60’s, celebrating equality and acceptance for all.

75-year-old Littleton Lodge resident Ann Nelson said: "It’s so important to embrace and understand diversity and the Pride community. We’ve had a wonderful time celebrating Pride!"

Michelle Bywater, the Home Manager at Littleton Lodge, added: "Our residents always enjoy a good party, and our Pride festivities were no exception.

"Everyone had such a great time singing, dancing, dressing up and celebrating together as one big family. It was a fantastic day!"

Residents at Littleton Lodge are now looking forward to welcoming the local community to their annual Summer Fair on Saturday, 13 July, from 11am until 3pm, guests can enjoy stalls from local businesses, live entertainment and music, delicious refreshments, and lots of games.

All are welcome to Littleton Lodge’s Summer Fair, and there’s no need to book.

For more information, call 01543 399640, email Littleton.lodge@idealcarehomes.co.uk.

By Terri Kidd - Contributor