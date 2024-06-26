West Midlands funeral director sets standards for supporting LGBTQ+ community

Arranging a funeral can be a very emotional and distressing experience and for many in the LGBTQ+ community they face the added fear of prejudice or lack of recognition when first stepping in to a funeral arranger or directors’ branch.

Factors such as family dynamics, religious beliefs and emotional stress can cause fear of exclusion during the funeral planning process or difficulty talking about their same-sex partner to a funeral director.

Managing Director John Ashe and Funeral Director Jimmy Smith, openly gay members of the Jennifer Ashe team, have over the years supported a number of LGBTQ+ customers who have shown discomfort or difficulty talking about their loved ones and their wishes.

Jimmy comments: “The planning stages of the funeral are difficult for most and it is a big part of my job to offer the needed comfort and support to make the process as easy as possible. There have been a shockingly large number of instances where those I’ve spoken to have initially struggled or hesitated to openly refer to their same-sex partner as ‘husband’ or ‘wife’ or to confidently discuss the pro-nouns of loved ones. We think this is because people assume funeral directors are ‘traditional’ and perhaps even judgmental – which is absolutely not the case at Jennifer Ashe & Son.

“During such a difficult time everyone deserves to feel comfortable. I frequently share my own experiences to show that we are a judgement-free environment and I’ve noticed that when some customers learn that I am also part of the LGBTQ+ community they relax and seem much more at ease.”

The Jennifer Ashe & Son team have dedicated themselves to providing a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community across their five West Midlands branches in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Lichfield and Walsall, offering help with funeral planning, bereavement support or even just a go to place for a coffee and chat.

John Ashe comments: “We have worked hard over the last eight years to build our reputation as a welcoming team who are always ready to support those of all genders and sexualities. I am proud to say that we are one of the go-to funeral directors for many of those in the LGBTQ+ community across the West Midlands.

“But for us upholding our promise to offer support extends beyond Pride month, and while I do recognize that it helps to have team members, including myself, on hand who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, wider funeral directors need to demonstrate that they too are welcoming the community in, be it through written materials, online references or the language they use in conversation.

“Our pride badges stay on year-round to remind people that we are here to provide the support needed and our doors are open to anyone who might need the support of professional, experienced and most importantly caring funeral directors.”

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors is an award-winning, family-run funeral directors, established in 2016. They specialise in providing a supportive and caring service for families across the West Midlands and Staffordshire during the difficult times of bereavement.

By Emma Lloyd - Contributor