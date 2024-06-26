Village to host weekend of events in celebration of St Peter's Day

On Friday evening well known local historian Jane Smith is to give an illustrated talk in St Peter's church at 7pm entitled - Countryfolk: The people who made Worfield. Tickets £5 and refreshments are included afterwards.

On Saturday afternoon the church is holding a Country Fair with a range of stalls including plants, jams and chutneys, bottle stall, and a woodturning craft stall. Cakes and refreshments are available all afternoon and fun and games are provided for the children, there is also craft and baking competitions.

Bridgnorth Society of Artists are putting on a display of their paintings showing views of the church completed recently. These will be on show inside the church.

On Sunday Concordia Ladies Choir will be singing in church at 3pm. Admission free with retiring collection. Refreshments will be provided after the performance. Everyone is welcome.

The Worfield Weekend of Events schedule

By Edgar Hastings - Contributor