Swim school celebrates 15 years of teaching children

Amanda Dunning who set up the swim school with Sally Credali, said: "We cannot believe the business is 15 years old this month... we have had the privilege of teaching so many children such an invaluable life skill.

"Many have gone on to competitive swimming local swimming clubs and achieved great things, others have gone on to train as swimming teachers, lifeguards for us or at university.

"We have been blessed to have worked with some fantastic people over the years who have contributed to making Salamanda the successful swim school it is today with an outstanding reputation for producing great technical swimmers.

"Parents and their fishes have become friends as they have joined the Salamanda family and gone through the academy, we are truly blessed to be able to own a business that’s a passion and one whose lessons contribute to help shape children’s futures."

To find out more about the swim school see salamandaswimmingacademy.com or call 07879 997840.

By Amanda Dunning - Contributor