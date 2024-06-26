Mayor of Walsall honours the armed forces with a flag raising ceremony

This year, the Girls Venture Corps Air Cadets took part in the flag raising ceremony and Amel Zegnani raised the Armed Forces Day flag.

The Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Anthony Harris, said: "Armed Forces Day is an annual opportunity for the nation to show support for the men and women who make up our armed forces community.

“Today’s flag raising ceremony is our way of showing support to them, from serving troops and service families, to veterans and cadets, as well as paying tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Among the attendees were the Deputy Lieutenant David Frost CBE DL, the Mayoress of Walsall Christina Harris, the Deputy Mayor of Walsall, Councillor Louise Harrison, the Mayor's Cadet, representatives of veterans' associations, local organisations, and staff from Walsall Council and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

By Joan Omionawele - Contributor