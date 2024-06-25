Summer church concert promises to be a lively evening

The Summer Concert is always an enjoyable evening and this year's programme promises to be particularly lively. In the interval, a range of desserts and liquid refreshments will be served.

Tickets are £10 and available from Foxall's in Bridgnorth High Street and on the door. Proceeds will go to church funds and choir charities.

The concert programme

The evening starts at 7pm, there is free parking and lift access are available. The church is on the A442 Kidderminster Road, WV15 6QJ, although there are intermittent road closures on the A442, work is scheduled to finish at 4pm on this date.

By Marian Newell - Contributor