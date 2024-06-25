Football artist with link to Busby Babe Duncan Edwards scores at international

Her presentation 'Family Matters' won the prize at the International Football Conference praised for bringing a new perspective on the concept of 'family' in sports history writing and presenting the first chapter of her Duncan-inspired graphic novel. Dr Gayle Rogers beat others from around the world to win the prestigious Routledge Best Paper Award 2024 at the International Football Conference in Cardiff.

Gayle said: "There is obviously a real buzz around football at the moment because of the Euros – but I guess few people know about all the research and art that is being done around the game. I’m lucky that trailblazer women working in football have paved the way for the next generation of girls and women like me to contribute to the footballing culture of the nation and beyond.

"My own research and PhD were inspired by my ancestral link to Busby Babe Duncan Edwards who died from the injuries he sustained in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster. He was only 21 when he died but he was already heralded as one of the greatest players of all time – playing for England and Manchester United as a teenager.

"Initially inspired by visiting Duncan’s grave as a teenager he has played a huge role in my life even though he died before I was born. My graphic novel is a personal exploration of how his loss has affected my life and many others. It is about football of course - but it is more about how football changes lives in complex and unexpected ways. Sometimes Gayle feels like her work is sidelined and not taken seriously because of its subject matter and format

"I guess my work could be considered quite niche – but football is everywhere and touches so many people’s lives in a positive way. It brings people together and has a rich and diverse history. Much of my work is formed of narratives that engage people with complex stories and issues that affect us all.

At the grave of Duncan Edwards, Dudley. Drawing by Gayle Rogers. Photo: Gayle Rogers

"Some people might think my work is not ‘real art’ as I use cartoons and work on graphic novels, but there is a lot in my work that tells universal stories of love and loss that seem to really connect with others. At the conference I shared a chapter from my graphic novel and people came up to me after and said that the words and images had made them cry. So, in that context I think it’s ‘real art’. Although I feel a little uncomfortable about making people cry I’m pleased that my work has an impact and moves people."

Duncan Edwards as a boy going to the park. Drawing by Gayle Rogers. Photo: Gayle Rogers

Gayle, originally from Dudley, now lives in South Wales. She is currently exhibiting her graphic novel in progress work and a selection of Cymru-inspired comics and cartoons at the Workers Gallery, Ynyshir, Wales. Further details at: workersgallery.co.uk.

Never Forgotten is an exhibition of reflections on the impact of the life and death of sporting hero Duncan Edwards.

By Gayle Rogers - Contributor