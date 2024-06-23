Worker to retire after 51 years at the same Wolverhampton company

Back in 1973 when Gail joined the company was called Peter Maddox & Associates and had only been trading for two years as a property developer. In more recent decades it became a serviced office business with centres in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Worcester. In 2019 the Maddox family sold the company to UK Land who rebranded it as UKO Serviced Offices.

Through such a varied history, Gail has been about the only constant and performed a wide gamut of jobs including PA to the CEO, receptionist and finance. Unsurprisingly she became very linked to the eponymous Peter Maddox and his family.

Having been a stalwart of the rebrand and reorganisation post the 2019 sale, Gail has decided to retire to allow her to do more travel particularly in the Balearic Islands.

George Palmer, finance director, said “In an age where most people move jobs frequently, Gail’s commitment to UKO is remarkable. It has been an amazing asset to the business to have the knowledge and continuity and we will miss that massively along with her wry smile and gentle mocking of her colleagues.”

Heather Wrigley, general manager, said: “When I joined UKO in 2020, Gail was a huge support and what she didn’t know about Regent House or UKO wasn’t worth knowing.”

Gail with her first boss, Peter Maddox. Photo: UKO Serviced Offices Limited

At the end of the party that was attended by current and former staff and clients of UKO, Managing Director Rupert Spice said: “It is testament to what a special person Gail Small is that people from her over 50 year history want to come to recognise that. Whilst we will all be said to see her leave we would like to give her the most enormous thanks and wish her all the very best for her future.”

By George Palmer - Contributor