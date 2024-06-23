Local women pave the way to success at prestigious national business awards

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs), the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women, have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony. These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Amidst fierce competition, four local businesswomen from Staffordshire were recognised for their extraordinary achievements, they are:

Andrea Rainsford - Andrea Rainsford - Creating Business Growth (Training & Coaching)

April Wild - Wild & Wild (Health & Wellbeing)

Laura Schmidt - Lovendu (Young Entrepreneur)

Pamela Aculey - Just Like Me Books & MIXD Reality (Creative Industry)

Specialising in business growth and development, Andrea Rainsford empowers female solopreneurs through an innovative 10-step process, with a focus on creating consistent leads and income, helping businesses to thrive and achieve year-on-year profit growth.

April Wild built WILD & WILD to celebrate natural wellness and empower women through a vibrant community. From retreats and networking events to mummy wellness and corporate wellness programs, she supports ambitious, influential women seeking growth and connection.

Laura Schmidt of Lovendu. Photo: Enterprise Vision Awards

From £10 to £1m, Laura Schmidt of Lovendu has built a successful business by creating journals and planners to improve mental wellness and help people to become the best version of themselves through the act of journaling.

Pamela Aculey has created Just Like Me - the UK's first interactive and inclusive augmented reality picture books that brings stories to life. MIXD Reality provides AR learning experiences and prioritises doing work that consciously, systemically, and sustainably changes the landscape of learning.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said: “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands. This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest. All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses. Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational stories. Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, 27 September, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this inspiring event! For more information on the full list of finalists and to book your tickets, please visit the Enterprise Vision Awards website at enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

By Lizzie Beckford - Contributor