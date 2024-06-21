Primary school going from strength to strength

St Peter’s CE Primary School has been continually rated Good by Ofsted since 2010 and now forms part of the Mid-Trent MAT offering the very best learning experiences for every child from 2 – 11 years.

Lead Ofsted inspector, Emma Gater, described the school as ‘a successful, well-led school where pupils flourish’; heaping praise upon the school’s curriculum and positive outcomes for learners, alongside the wide range of extra-curricular activities offered and support for learners with special educational needs.

SIAMs inspectors found the school to have ‘a deeply loving culture of welcome, inclusion and acceptance for all’, praising not only the pupil’s behaviour and the school’s support for pupil wellbeing, but also the children’s enthusiasm for working within the local community through inspirational social action projects.

Headteacher, Charlotte Pilkington, said that she is delighted that the school’s family ethos and strong moral values shone through in both Ofsted and SIAMs inspections, she said: “The fact that our families are proud to send their children to St Peter’s is testament to the hard-work of every member of our staff team, who work tirelessly every day to make sure that every child knows how much they care.”

Applications are now open for places in the school’s Nursery and Reception classes, where all families are warmly welcomed. Please contact the school office for more information on 01889 228740 or email office@st-peters-hixon.staffs.sch.uk.

By Charlotte Pilkington - Contributor