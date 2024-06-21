Local traders wanted for new Black Country craft market

The organisers, Black Country Craft Markets, will also be donating any profits they make from the hiring of stands to charities across the West Midlands.

The market will be located at The Waterfront at Merry Hill on the fanfare outside Dr Eamers Distillery Bar and Ten Steps Coffee, form 11am to 4pm, this is the first of three planned markets this year.

If you are a potential trader then you are encouraged to get in touch via facebook.com/profile.php?id=61560864636891.

By Jordan Lunn - Contributor