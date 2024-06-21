Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld to showcase luxury vehicle range at Summer Showcase

Now the UK’s largest dealership for Erwin Hymer Group motorhomes, Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld will be showcasing top brands including Carado, Dethleffs, Laika, Niesmann+Bischoff and HYMER at its base in Cresswell Park, Valley Drive, from July 12 to July 14.

The Summer Showcase event will see a full range of brand-new models on offer for visitors to browse with an experienced team on hand to answer questions and offer expert advice to help.

Attendees will have access to exclusive parts and accessories promotions along with complimentary drinks and refreshments. There will also be a competition to win a luxury spa day.

With more than 40 years of heritage Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld offers unrivalled expertise to help people find their dream motorhome.

Sales Director Nick Barker said the team are looking forward to hosting visitors for the Summer Showcase.

Nick said: “We cannot wait to see customers join us for the July weekend at our Stafford sales centre, when we will show how our vehicle expertise and product experience provides our clients with more value and more adventures.

“As a family-run business, we have built an unrivalled reputation for helping customers find the perfect travelling companion for them and their families from our ranges of luxury motorhomes of the highest quality.

“If you are looking to create future memories with one of the world’s finest leisure vehicles, with more than 75 models on display we look forward to seeing you join us from July 12 to July 14.”

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld opened its environmentally-friendly, purpose-built sales centre in 2019.

As well as its showroom selling new and used vehicles, the business boasts a service centre and MOT testing facility to meet customer aftersales requirements.

In 2013 Travelworld became an Erwin Hymer Group trading partner and announced exclusivity with the group’s brands in 2015.

The dealership has exclusively sold premium German vehicles from the group’s leading manufacturers, Carado, Dethleffs, HYMER and Niesmann+Bischoff ever since, along with the Italian Laika brand.

By Chris Leggett - Contributor