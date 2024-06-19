Stafford transport charity hits the grant jackpot from National Lottery Community Fund

Community Link provide vital transport in Stafford and surrounding areas to their members, who would struggle to use public transport though either physical or learning limitations. This includes, medical appointments, shopping, day centres, socialising, and more.

The National Lottery Community Fund awards money raised by National Lottery to help communities to thrive in the form of grants, which can be applied for on their website.

Manager Rachel Trow said: "We are delighted to have been awarded the maximum grant from the National Lottery Community Fund. We have already purchased one car with the grant, and we are on the lookout for another to put the remainder of the grant towards. These will provide an essential link between our members and their community, enabling them to attend doctors and hospital appointments, giving them the independence to go shopping, and visit care centres, family, and friends.

"Our service is often described as a lifeline to the disabled and vulnerable members of the community, which improves their quality of life."

The new wheelchair accessible vehicles will be driven by Community Link’s wonderful team of volunteers, and will have the National Lottery Community Fund logo proudly displayed.

Rachel added: "The new vehicles will form part of our growing fleet, but we are still in need of more volunteers to keep up with Dial-a-Ride requests from our rapidly growing member base. "

If you would like more information on the service Community Link provides, or if you have some free time, even a couple of hours a week, and would like to support our community getting out and about, please call 01785 252050, email info@communitylinkstafford.co.uk, or visit: communitylinkstafford.co.uk/volunteer or see our Facebook page.

By Lauren Walker - Contributor