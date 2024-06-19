Kidderminster canines compete in care home dog show

Dog owners from the community brought their pups to compete in six categories including cutest puppy, fluffiest ears, best rescue.

A panel of judges, made up of residents from Foley Grange, scored each contestant as they showcased their best talents and tricks. 94-year-old resident and dog show judge Edward Youens said: "It was very interested to see such a variety of dogs, all clearly greatly loved by their owners. I’d like to have another dog show soon."

Community member and owner of Jack Russel Roxy, who came third in the ‘best rescue’ category, added: "The dog show was wonderful; we met some lovely people. Roxy enjoyed her day just as much as I did, and we would definitely like to attend again."

Hannah Atkinson, the Home Manager at Foley Grange, said: "Our dog show was a huge success! The residents really enjoyed being judges for the day and meeting all the tail-wagging contestants.

"We’re always looking for ways to bring our community together for a bit of fun. We’d like to thank everyone who came to take part and we can’t wait to do it all again."

Resident, Roger Roberts, with a visiting four-pawed friend. Photo: Ideal Carehomes

You can meet the residents and staff members at Foley Grange at the Foley Friday Film Club, where all are welcome to pop along to the homes’ in-house cinema at 4pm every Friday for a film screening and delicious popcorn.

To find out more, call 01562 543366 or email foley.grange@idealcarehomes.co.uk.

By Terri Kidd - Contributor