Celebrate Black Country Day in style at the races with the Chamber of Commerce

As part of celebrations staged across the region every year to mark the proud heritage of the Black Country, the Chamber of Commerce is holding the social event at the racecourse, in Dunstall Park, on July 15.

As well as enjoying a full evening at the races, guests will be able to mingle with Chamber members from across the Black Country.

Marie Shuker, Events Officer, said: “With the annual Black Country Day coming up in July, we hope businesses will join us for our third annual race day at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

“The previous two years have been a great success, with one of our members walking away with several thousand pounds after winning on the tote.

“With tables of 10 now available, you and your guests will enjoy a welcome drink followed by a three course meal with a choice of wine or beer on your table.

“As the races start, each guest will receive a race day programme and take their seats in our exclusive room overlooking the finish line.

“This year we will have the expertise of a ‘tipster’ who will be able to guide you through the races and give you the best chance of grabbing the win!

“In addition to standard tables, we are pleased to offer six races tables with exclusive opportunities to promote your business including your branding on the racecourse’s screens and website and a full page advert in the official race day programme and form guide.

“Your branding will appear in local and national newspapers carrying the race card and there will be a dedicated Chamber press release announcing your participation.

“Your race will be covered by Sky Sports who will have a presenter onsite during the evening and guests will have the opportunity to head to the parade ring to see the ‘Best Turned Out’ before their race, as well as make the winners presentation.”

Held every July 14, Black Country Day sees the community stage events to mark the rich cultural heritage and history of Dudley, Sandwell, Wolverhampton and Walsall.

By Chris Leggett - Contributor