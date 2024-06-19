Cannock based dance group to represent England at world dance cup

The dance group are due represent Team England at the prestigious competition Dance World Cup, which will be attended by 66 countries from around the world. Some of the girls from ELDC are as young as eight and this will be their first time competing at this massive competition, on a huge stage at the Congress Centre in front of a packed-out crowd and live streamed.

These girls work their socks off week in week out, training up to five days a week at the studio and also at home. They compete in many local and national competitions year-round.

ELDC dancer, Poppy Jukes says: “This is the comp of all comps. To compete with amazing dancers from around the world to try to come out on top, this is a massive achievement and honour”.

The girls are being supported by family and friends, as well as many local businesses that have all worked hard to fund raise to help the girls to get Prague stress free. The support is just incredible.

You can follow the Dance World Cup at dwcworld.com/2024_finals and tune in from Thursday, 27 June for live streams.

By Christopher Jukes - Contributor