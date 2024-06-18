Former BCU Pro-Chancellor recognised in King’s Birthday Honours list

Mark Hopton, currently the Chairman of Acorns Children’s Hospice, was awarded the honour in recognition of his services to education, healthcare and charities in the West Midlands.

Mark’s connection to BCU started in 1973 when he studied a vocational business programme at Birmingham Polytechnic, the former name of BCU.

Enjoying a successful career with KPMG, Mr Hopton became one of the leading figures in the Midlands’ burgeoning financial services sector before taking on senior roles across the world.

Mark returned to BCU in 2013 as a member of the board of governors, overseeing tremendous growth and transformation in the university and its facilities, eventually taking up the role of Pro-Chancellor.

Vice-Chancellor of Birmingham City University Professor David Mba has called the honour “well-deserved”, adding: “Mark has dedicated himself to the growth of the West Midlands for more than three decades.

“He oversaw the transformation of BCU into a modern organisation that offers high quality education to our students which supports the development of Birmingham’s local industries.

“We are also proud that, via Mark’s leadership of Acorns, one of our alumni is impacting the lives of thousands of families in such a powerful manner. It is testament to Mark’s devotion to the region.”

By Kieran Witsey - Contributor