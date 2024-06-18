Charity launches public vote to pick corporate partner shortlist

Taking place on Friday, 27 September at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham, and sponsored by EBC Group, the charity’s annual Recognition Awards and Charity Ball recognises the lifesaving aircrew as well as the volunteers, fundraisers, supporters and corporate partners who help make its daily missions possible.

Following an internal vote amongst its staff, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has confirmed a shortlist of nine corporate nominees, and it needs the public’s help to finalise this year’s Corporate Partnership Award nominees.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are incredibly lucky to be supported by some amazing corporate partners across the six counties we cover.

“Without our corporate partners and supporters, we would simply not be able to operate our lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service. We have decided to adopt a public voting format for this particular category to highlight the generous corporate support we receive, but also because picking one winner out of the nine amazing nominees is proving a difficult task.”

The nominees for the West Midlands area are Lord Combustion Services, Pallet-Track and Wall James Chappell.

Lord Combustion Services of Oldbury has been supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for six years. It has raised more than £18,000 through raffles, auctions, and charity casinos at two gala balls. In 2023, it raised £15,000 to help launch the charity’s new blood donation car. On alternate nights, the car conveys vital blood supplies between the Blood Bank at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to the charity’s Strensham airbase on the Worcestershire / Gloucestershire border.

Pallet-Track of Wolverhampton has pledged to raise £75,000 during a three-year partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. The company supports the charity’s golf day and charity ball, and its staff also volunteer at charity events. 52 members of Pallet-Track staff recently took part in CPR and Bleed Control skills sessions provided by the charity. Pallet-Track has also supported by organising its own events including a golf day, hub-to-hub cycle ride and charity casino. It has currently achieved £23,696 of three-year target.

Wall James Chappell solicitors from Stourbridge has been supporting Midlands Air Ambulance Charity since 2003. It is one of the charity’s named free Will writing partners and regularly attends the charity’s annual ball and corporate golf day. Its employees frequently volunteer for retail activities and regularly fundraise in the office. Each year it runs its own charity golf day which is always well supported.

The other six nominees are ABE Ledbury, Aico, Cheltenham Racecourse, Hardy Signs, ISO Quality and Kelly Plant Hire.

To cast your vote for this year’s Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Corporate Partnership Award shortlist, please visit: surveymonkey.com/r/2024Corporate and pick from the list of nine nominees. Remember to click the ‘submit’ button to ensure your vote is counted. Voting closes on Friday, 28 June at 4pm.

By Becky Read - Contributor