Birmingham Italian restaurant to bring back popular dishes of the past

The restaurant underneath Birmingham's The Grand Hotel, will see the return of the popular dishes between June 19 and July 28.

Following a recent survey, where customers were asked about their favourite Gusto Italian meals, 500+ responses confirmed three stand out dishes. The most-ordered ‘comeback’ dish will be added to the AW24 A La Carte menu.

The winning starter, main and dessert were: Creamy Garlic Mushrooms, served in a white cream sauce, topped with crispy shallots and served with toasted Puglian bread; Flattened Rump Steak, marinated in garlic and rosemary oil and chilli flakes, served with fresh rocket lettuce and parmesan; and Nutella and Mascarpone Calzone, served with vanilla gelato.

Kat Schofield, Head of Marketing at Gusto Italian, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing back a selection of our guest’s favourite dishes from the past. These have been standout with our loyal customers for years and we’re excited to see which ones wins a space on our next menu.”

The Comeback Tour Menu will be available across all 14 venues including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Oxford, Liverpool, Alderley Edge, Cheadle Hulme, Didsbury, Heswall, Knutsford, and Cookridge.

Bookings for the Comeback Tour Menu can be made via gustorestaurants.uk.com/book.

Submitted by The Relationship agency