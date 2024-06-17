Staffs WIs on the oche for darts grand final

Teams had competed in a north/south knock-out competition between September and May which culminated in a fiercely competitive final match. The overall winners were Blythe Bridge WI who beat last year's winners Whittington WI by 3 legs to 2.

The highest score for the competition was 119, thrown by Nina Sloane of Bishops Wood WI and the team from Bishops Wood WI were there to give their support to the finalists.

Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes hold a darts competition annually and the organiser, Trustee Rose Dyche said: "The final is always a highlight of the year with teams of all level of skill coming together for evenings of laughter and friendship - with delicious refreshments on offer".

WI members at Amasal Social Club, Stafford

Helen Mancey, Chair of Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes was also on hand on the night and added: "It was wonderful to see members enjoying themselves - watching them is almost as much fun as playing!"

For more information about Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes go to sfwi.org where there is a link to their Facebook page.

By Karen Sulway - Contributor