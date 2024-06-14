Dig out those treasures for valuation day!

Experts will be on hand at Bantock House on Thursday, 29 June to give a valuation and perhaps the interesting history of any items brought along.

the event will be held in the outbuilding at the bottom of the courtyard between 11am and 2pm. It is preferred that appointments are made by calling 01384 444 140.

There will be a charge of £2 for the first item, £1 for any subsequent items, with proceeds going to The Friends of Bantock House Museum & Park, a registered charity, which works alongside the council to ensure that this popular venue remains attractive and interesting to visitors of all ages and interests.

By Val Bartleet - Contributor