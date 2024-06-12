The Hundred 2024 release full music line up at Edgbaston ready for summer of sport

For the fourth year running Birmingham Phoenix will be playing at the iconic Edgbaston stadium, whose line-up features an exciting mix of rising stars, including Solihull pop-star Bellah Mae who will kick off the summer of sport at the renowned stadium on August 3. She will then be followed by Birmingham singer Sheddy Maria, indie rockers Overpass, plus rapper and MC Sanity, across the other fixtures.

Birmingham Phoenix women’s player Issy Wong said: “The live music at Edgbaston is one of my favourite things about playing in the competition. It creates such an incredible atmosphere at the stadium, and it’s an amazing opportunity for Birmingham artists and cricketers to come together to promote everything that the region has to offer! With Zara Larsson set to perform at the final, I’ll absolutely be fighting for a spot to get there as part of the Birmingham Phoenix team. It’s set to be an electrifying competition.”

As well as the line-up of live music, 2024 sees the return of The Hundred’s resident DJs, with 2NV providing the soundtrack for Birmingham Phoenix at Edgbaston this summer.

Since its launch, The Hundred has hosted some of the biggest names in music, with previous headliners including Rudimental, Bastille, and Jax Jones, as well as Raye, Becky Hill, Everything Everything, and Self Esteem.

By Lauren Howells - Contributor