Springhill Cricket Club to host charity cricket spectacular

This is a community event so please bring all your friends and family, the more the merrier as warm weather has been arranged!!

There will be side attractions including a bowling alley and football competition for the under 10s, food and drinks will be available with bar proceeds to Springhill CC and food to Anthony Nolan.

Doors and bar open at 12 noon when the Captains Kenneth Crane, aka Ken, and Mighty Mick George will start their team briefings. Welcoming address and coin tossed to decide who bats first at 12.45pm for 1pm play. Umpire’s decision is final on all occasions.

Twelve players per team, all players bat 4 overs and bowl 2 overs in aid of the charity, all players are asked to donate £10 subs and there is a Just Giving page at justgiving.com/page/steve-mcewen-1718116855546.

Please give generously as we are trying to exceed last years raise of £1,250, there will be collection boxes to collect cash donations on the day.

For more information please contact Steve McEwen on 07890 848618 or steve@mcewen.me.uk, or to find out more about Anthony Nolan, see anthonynolan.org.

By Stephen McEwen - Contributor