Exciting new British documentary screening in Stafford

The film tells the inspiring story of young British farmers standing up against the industrial food system and transforming the way they produce food - to heal the soil, our health and provide for local communities.

The screening will take place at Rising Brook Community Church, Stafford (ST17 9LT) at 7.15pm, and is followed by a discussion with an expert panel. There is an optional shared supper before the film from 6.30pm. Admission is free, but donations are welcome £2.50 unwaged, £5 waged.

Six Inches of Soil follows three new UK farmers as they strive to adopt regenerative practices and create viable businesses. They’re joined by other experts providing wisdom and solutions from a growing movement of people who are dedicated to changing the trajectory for food, farming and the planet.

Diana Smith of Rethink Food in Stafford says: "We’re excited to host this screening and to share the positive messages in the film to help shift UK food and farming towards more regenerative, agroecological practices for a more resilient system. We’re excited for the event and can’t wait to see the ideas and thoughts that come from the meaningful discussions that will follow the screening."

For more information contact Rob Hine of Sustainability Matters at roberthine@btinternet.com.

By Robert Hine - Contributor