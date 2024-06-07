Robin Hood set to spread joy across the Midlands!

This musical romp is coming to Edgbaston this summer and will see audience interaction, physical comedy and laugh-out-loud moments. The hilarious characters, fast-paced plotting and catchy songs will have the audience singing all the way home.

This production has been years in the making. “We’ve been creating theatre for children in schools for over 15 years,” says Hobgoblin’s Hannah Bowen.

“In that time, we’ve learned how to make a Five Star hit! We know what works. Children let you know when they’re bored, so this show is exciting, hilarious and full of heart. The audience won’t have a choice but to be swept away with it.”

Show director Dan Foley added: “This has been as much an adventure for us as it is for the Merry Men, we’ve worked very hard to make sure it’s not just kids that are going to love this show. We’re going to make sure that every member of the family will have a blast.”

The performance takes place on Thursday, 1 August at 5.30pm in Martineau Gardens, Edgbaston. Tickets are available from: eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-unusual-adventures-of-robin-hood-a-musical-play-for-a-family-audience-tickets-881841962047?aff=oddtdtcreator.

By Dan Foley - Contributor